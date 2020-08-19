12News to air, stream ordination of the Diocese of Beaumont's 6th bishop

Watch it on KJAC-NBC, the 12News App, 12NewsNow.com or via the 12NewsNow YouTube channel.

BEAUMONT, Texas — 12News will be airing the ordination and installation of the Diocese of Beaumont's sixth bishop live on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Bishop-elect David L Toups will replace Bishop Curtis J. Guillory to become the sixth bishop of the diocese.

The entire ordination and installation ceremony will be aired live in its entirety from the St Anthony Cathedral Basilica in downtown Beaumont.

Watch it on KJAC-NBC, the 12News App, 12NewsNow.com or via the 12NewsNow YouTube channel.

The Vatican announced in early June 2020 that Toups would be the diocese's next bishop.

Most recently Toups was the rector of the Saint Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boyton Beach, Florida Florida.

In March 2018 Guillory said he would begin the retirement process on September 1, 2018, his 75th birthday according to 12News file stories

“I write a letter of resignation to Pope Francis, and it’s up to him when I’ll get a replacement, but generally speaking, I’ll be around six months to a year probably, Guillory told 12News at the time.