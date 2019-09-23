BEAUMONT, Texas — Over 100 cats and dogs in Southeast Texas are on their way to another state as multiple agencies teamed up to clear the kennels at Beaumont Animal Care to make room for Imelda animal victims.

The Humane Society teamed up with Animal Investigation and Response to transport 124 animals to the Humane Society in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They're doing it to make room for animals rescued in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Imelda.

"It's really hard to watch things on TV and not be able to do anything," said Monica Ailley, president of AIS.

She says being able to step up in a time of need is what it's all about.

"What's really nice about this is that the Humane Society of the United States reached out to Beaumont to see if they could help in any way and they decided that the best thing to do was clear the shelter," Ailley said.

Most of the kennels at Beaumont Animal Care are now empty, and if they weren't, they were either picked up in the storm or adopted to a new home. If your pet was lost during the storm, you have 30 days to see if they are at the shelter.

"This allows us to get all the animals out of the shelter and into another facility where they can go to possible homes," said Matthew Fortenberry with Beaumont Animal Care.

Animal Investigations and Response is asking the public for any donations they can spare to help the animals. Some of the animals going to Tulsa already have potential adopters. They have 12 animals from the storm but expect more once they open Monday.