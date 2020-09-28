Downtown Beaumont library reopens Oct. 1

Masks and social distancing will still be required for patrons, library staff said.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The downtown branch of the Beaumont Public Library System will reopen to the community this week.

Masks and social distancing will still be required for patrons, Library Administrator Paul Eddy said in a news release.

The main library, located at 801 Pearl Street, will reopen Thursday, Oct. 1, according to the City of Beaumont's website. The library's new hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Literary Center is also reopening for English as a Second Language students and high school equivalency students. ESL classes will resume the week of Oct. 5, Eddy said.

Anyone needing tutoring to prepare for a high school equivalency examination should call the Literary Center at (409) 835-7924.

