Downed power line triggers 2 fires in Jasper County Friday afternoon

Jasper County Judge Mark Allen tells 12News the Texas A&M Forest Service is on scene.

JASPER, Texas — Jasper County Judge Mark Allen confirmed two fires in Jasper County.

Jasper County Emergency Management have lifted the former mandatory evacuations for the areas of FM 2800, CR 123, CR 124, Denton Drive and Richardson Drive.

Allen tells 12News the Texas A&M Forest Service was on scene along with the Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department and the Jasper Fire Department.

A downed powerline caused the first fire located County Road 277. The second fire is located on FM 2800.

The fire on FM 2800 is now under control.

Officials ask that everyone be safe while traveling in these areas due to many emergency vehicles being on stand by.

Judge Allen said power was out at the courthouse for about two hours because the fire, but is back on now.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.