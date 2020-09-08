Condolences pouring in from leaders, law enforcement for Beaumont police officer killed in crash

The community is also wishing a speedy recovery to the officer injured in Sunday morning's crash

BEAUMONT, Texas — Condolences are pouring in from leaders, law enforcement agencies and community members on Sunday after one Beaumont police officer was killed and another was injured in an early morning crash.

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames says the officer lost Sunday morning is the second since she's been in office.

“We’ve been through all sorts of tragedies — hurricanes, tropical storms, flooding and now a pandemic — but there’s nothing worse as a Mayor than losing a first responder. There are no words that can comfort grieving at a time like this, but my hope is that you know how many people in our city grieve with you. Our entire city hurts when we lose a first responder," Ames said in a statement to 12News. "My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to the entire BPD family for your loss of a fellow officer and for your injured colleague. You all do an amazing job under the most difficult of circumstances. We do not say thank you often enough. Thank you for keeping us safe.”

Bishop Curtis Guillory with the Diocese of Beaumont also tweeted his condolences Sunday morning.

"My prayers are with the Beaumont police officers, and all involved, in the tragic accident this morning. Praying also for the entire police department and their families," Guillory said.

Beaumont Fire Rescue is also showing support for the police department with a Facebook post.

"Chief Earl White and the entire Beaumont Fire Department offer our condolences to Chief Singletary, the Beaumont Police Department and the family of the officer lost in last nights accident," the post said. "We also wish a speedy recovery to the second officer injured in the same accident. We are here to offer any assistance needed at this time of tragedy. We are “Each Others Keeper."

The Port Neches Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Orange County Sheriff's Office are also offering support and condolences.