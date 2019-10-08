PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The water in Port Arthur is still safe to drink although it might taste or smell differently, city officials said.

The city has been experiencing issues with taste and odor in the water supply the last few weeks, the city said in a Facebook post August 9.

"Our extensive test results show that the water remains safe for consumption and for general use," officials said in the post.

"Water Purification and Water Distribution professionals are working together to ensure that all areas of the city are flushed adequately when citizens report taste and odor issues," the post read. "We thank you for your patience."

