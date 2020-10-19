Children across Jefferson County celebrate Lemonade Day amid pandemic

Lemonade Day is an annual event to teach children how to start and operate their own business—a lemonade stand.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Children across Jefferson County sold homemade lemonade Sunday.

Lemonade Day is an annual event to teach children how to start and operate their own business—a lemonade stand.

Cristle Colbert and her children Olivia and Christian were one of many family who set up a lemonade stand. Their stand was at Rogers Park near the intersection of Dowlen Road and Gladys Avenue.

"We decided to have the kids out and learn how to be their own entrepreneurs," Colbert said. "They always want money for toys so we are allowing them to make their own money to go buy their own stuff."

Anyone who wants to participate in an upcoming event should visit lemonadeday.org to find out how to sign up and get involved.