Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.

For many years, communities across the nation have been celebrating the day with food, music and unity. However, this year is different.

As we continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic many in-person Juneteenth events were canceled in order to stop the spread of the virus.

But there are still some ways to recognize and celebrate this milestone in American history.



Juneteenth Music Festival

Check out the online destination celebrations around the world showcasing art, history, education and music.

The virtual festival will start Thursday, June 18.

More details here.

Juneteenth Live Streaming Music Festival

Based in Dallas, this two-day online event will feature blues, RnB, zydeco and jazz artists.

The music festival will stream on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20.

On Thursday, June 19 there will also be a virtual black film festival.

Tickets are $10 and the festival will be streamed on Youtube. Proceeds from the festival will go to local community organizations.

More details here.

Juneteenth 2020 Celebration by African American Museum of Iowa

June 15 through June 20

Free online event

More details here.

Juneteenth Community Day Celebration by The Amistad Center for Arts and Culture in Connecticut

You'll get a chance to learn about African American traditions and history through dance, music, storytelling and art. There is even special content available now online.

More details here.

Juneteenth 2020: Stay Black and Live by Carver Museum and Cultural Center in Texas

This program will be streaming across social media platforms. There will be speeches, music, spoken word and raffle prizes.

More details here.

Cincinnati Juneteenth Festival: Virtual Juneteenth

In lieu of Cincinnati's 33rd Juneteenth Festival, organizers are hosting a Virtual Juneteenth on Vimeo and YouTube.

Learn more here.

Memphis Juneteenth Urban Music Festival

Memphis Juneteenth is hosting an awareness webinar with guest speaker Tammy Borkcom.

Lear more here.

Juneteenth Shop Black Virtual Experience

A Memphis business woman launched a website to connect shoppers with black-owned businesses.

About 100 businesses will be featured during the event on June 19. There will be a variety of products available from skin care, clothing, food and more.

The virtual shopping experience will be from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST.

RSVP here.

