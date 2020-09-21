Brentwood County Club hosts golf tournament in October to honor Beaumont Police officers hit headon by alleged drunk driver

The golf tournament proceeds benefit the families of Beaumont Police Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell and Officer Gabriel Fells.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from Officer Sheena Yarbrough Powell's funeral service in August.

People across Southeast Texas are still remembering two Beaumont Police officers injured after being hit by an alleged drunk driver in August.

The Brentwood County Club of Texas is hosting a Back the Blue golf tournament Oct. 30 for Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell and Officer Gabriel Fells. The tournament starts at 9 a.m. with a shotgun and four-person scramble, organizers said in a Facebook event.

Powell, 23, was killed August 9 and Officer Gabriel Fells was seriously injured in ahead-on crash early Sunday morning, Aug. 9 when a driver going the wrong way hit their cruiser.

Tickets are $50 per person and $200 per team and food and drinks will be served. Anyone interested in participating should contact the CCOT Pro Shop at (409) 840-9440 to enter.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the officers' families, organizers said in the Facebook event.

Organizers said prizes will be awarded for the "closest to the hole" and "hole in one" contests.