BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont could be the new home for Mardi Gras Southeast Texas by next week.

Here is a look at the agenda posted on the city's website:

The city council will vote on a five year agreement with Mardi Gras Southeast Texas. The proposal says Mardi Gras would run Thursday through Sunday in downtown Beaumont.

The Mardi Gras would give the city three dollars from each admission ticket, which would help to cover the city's expenses to host the event, like security.

In exchange, the city will not charge to use the Great Lawn, Jefferson Theater, Julie Rogers Theater, Civic Center and Event Center.

Mayor Becky Ames said she's excited about the potential partnership.

12News has been tracking the speculations surrounding the potential move for weeks.

The organization started looking into other options in April, saying it was losing too much money in downtown Port Arthur after lower attendance this year.

Ames said despite some reports on social media, the city has not formally reached an agreement.

Beaumont's city council is expected to vote on an agreement August 13.

