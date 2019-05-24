BEAUMONT, Texas — One woman with a disability said she is speaking up, fighting a form a workplace discrimination that often gets overlooked.

"The discrimination is still out there, it's sad and it shouldn't be," Jeannie Wesley said.

Wesley is no stranger to discrimination in the workplace. Wesley said she is hearing impaired, but wears a hearing aid, helping her to hear completely. She was less than a year old when her father discovered her disability.

"He was building a stereo and and he bumped the volume control on the speakers and realized I was hear impaired," Wesley said.

Wesley grew up in Michigan and later went to Texas State Technical College, earning her associates degree in electrical engineering and her bachelors in safety management. For over 25 years, she worked in the oil and gas industry. Now she works in health, safety, and quality for a company in Houston.

"Some previous companies I have worked with would compare me to a hearing individual," Wesley said.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to an employee or job applicant with a disability, unless doing so would cause significant difficulty or expense for the employer.

Wesley said she believes it's all about interpretation, leaving the need for accommodations more of a choice than a duty.

According to the Disability Resource Center at Lamar University, unemployment rate for those with disabilities is eight percent and those without a disability is three percent.

"I'm definitely going to say that discrimination is a real thing," Lamar University Disability Resource Center director Kyle Mutz said.

Mutz said in 2017, 24 of their 39 students graduated with a 3.0 or higher. He believes the fear of discrimination could make some think twice about revealing their disability to future employers.

Wesley said she hopes employers will realize how much people like her have to offer.

"I don't let anything like this stop me," Wesley said.

Wesley said her next goal is to get her MBA In Business Management.