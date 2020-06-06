BEAUMONT, Texas — Here at home in Southeast Texas, there have already been several protests and rallies for George Floyd and more are planned for this weekend.

A community rally and march started at 4:30 p.m Friday afternoon in Beaumont at Alice Keith Park. People started gathering at the park over about an hour and a half, in preparation for the march. Many of them said they are attending their third or fourth rally this week alone.

The organizers said this is a message they do not want to let die down. The protestors called for more accountability and more changes within local police departments.

Deondre Moore organized Friday's Peace Rally.

"We're not looking for minimal change," he said. "If an officer forgets that we're not supposed to use that tactic (knee to neck restraining) anymore, there's no consequences in place."

Moore said there is no way to know if officers are using less force than necessary.

"That's the issue, that's what we're calling for," he said. We're calling for accountability from the police chief, from the department as a whole, and we're calling for city council."

Beaumont City Councilman Audwin Samuel took the mic to echo Moore's message, and encouraged people to continue reaching out to city leaders, and more importantly, head to the polls.

Voter registration volunteers also gathered at the rally, and not for the first time. One of the volunteers said they were at another rally earlier this week and there has been a surge in those registering to vote.

Law enforcement officials started showing up before 6 p.m., patrolling the area near the park.

Before marching, the protestors at the park took a knee for George Floyd for 8 minutes in his honor. The organizers of the rally reminded everyone that sometimes tragedy ignites changes and a demand for justice.

