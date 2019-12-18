BEAUMONT, Texas — Some Beaumont kids are going to having a brighter Christmas thanks to the generosity of Beaumont Police and members of the community.

A Santa Claus dressed in blue worked to deliver toys to 200 children across Beaumont on Tuesday. BPD had a send-off for Santa at 5 p.m. at the police station as part of the Blue Santa Program.

"It's a change of pace for us. It makes us feel good. It makes us get out and be able to reach out to the community in a different way other than enforcement," Justin Proenza with the Beaumont PD Traffic Unit said. "It gives the children that we provide to to see us in a different aspect, you know a different way. We're not the bad guys, we're here to help."

It's all possible because people in the community, along with businesses and organizations partnered with Beaumont Police to bring joy to kids across the city.

Santa will continue delivering toys on Thursday.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

Please join the Beaumont Police Department today, Tuesday, December 17 at 5:00 p.m. on the front steps of BPD (255 College Street) as we send-off Blue Santa for his Toy Delivery.

This year, BPD’s Blue Santa Program will be providing Christmas toys for 200 children in the City of Beaumont. Blue Santa will have a police escort throughout the city as they deliver, so if you see a line of police cars & motorcycles with lights and sirens, no need to be alarmed, it's just BPD's Blue Santa delivering toys & spreading Christmas Cheer!!!

As always, the Blue Santa Program would not be possible without the generous donations of so many businesses, organizations, and citizens in our community. Thank you & Merry Christmas!!!