BEAUMONT, Texas — Some Southeast Texas first responders are giving back and helping to bring attention to breast cancer awareness.

Beaumont firefighters gave Gift of Life a check for almost $5,000 on Monday morning. They sold 1,000 t-shirts for breast cancer awareness.

The Beaumont Professional Firefighters have partnered with Gift of Life for more than 10 years.

The group was given the check for $4,895 on Monday.

According to its website, the 'Gift of Life Breast Cancer Program makes available free mammograms, clinical breast exams and navigation to follow-up cancer treatment to medically underserved women in Southeast Texas.'

They work with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and UTMB Galveston, providing almost 2,300 free mammograms and clinical breast exams according the website.

The Breast Cancer Program has served more than 31,000 women.

