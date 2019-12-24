BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont father is getting creative this holiday season.

Steven Vazquez spends six days out of the week selling food for his children’s Christmas presents.

“I know that with a little help from God and my skills that I can sell food and make money for my kids Christmas presents,” Vazquez said.

Vazquez’s primary job is a managing chef for a restaurant at Lamar University. On his off days, he sells food near the intersection of Concord and Lucus street in Beaumont.

“I’m a father first, but cooking is my passion,” said Vazquez.

Since the Christmas season was approaching, Vazquez wanted to find a way to give his two children, Chance and Sarah, the presents they wanted.

“My son loves the Hulk. He thinks he’s the Hulk. My daughter loves anything princess,” Vazquez said.

The father of two says he does this for his children, primarily. It’s also the accountability of the city that keeps him coming back to serve his original plates.

“I’m getting Facebook messages like ‘what are you having today,’ and ‘please tell me you have more cabbage,’” said Vazquez.

Saturday’s menu was full of original dishes such as, smoked and smothered pork chops, smoked boudain, dirty rice, fried cabbage, baked beans, and more. His combos are $9 and are available for delivery after 2 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

