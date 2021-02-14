x
Beaumont councilman asks mayor about opening shelter in city ahead of winter storm

Councilmen Getz asked Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames why the city opened a shelter ahead of the forecasted severe winter weather. She said the situation is complex.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An exchange between Beaumont city councilmember Mike Getz and Mayor Becky Ames is getting attention on social media. 

Councilmen Getz asked the mayor why the city of Beaumont has not opened a shelter ahead of the forecasted severe winter weather with a projected ice storm and potential snow. 

Mayor Ames told 12News Saturday that a decision to open a shelter is does not solely rest in the hands of the city's mayor. 

The city council would need to vote in favor of operating a shelter, she said. 

Mayor Ames said she is not opposed to moving in that direction if that is what the majority of city council wants, but the situation is complex, partly due to the city still administering COVID-19 vaccines Saturday and Sunday before the storm. 

Shelters have been opened for those in need at the Salvation Army. Most shelters plan to open Sunday before the winter weather arrives. 

Councilman Getz responded to a request for comment by saying, in part, that the mayor has the authority to address the issue of the city opening a shelter.

