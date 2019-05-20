BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont community is mourning the loss of a true pioneer, Donald Taft.

Taft was the previous owner of Mercy Funeral Home System in Beaumont. It was a family business passed down by his father, and a responsibility Taft handed over to Gregory Cantue.

"He was a great man. He was fun to be around, and he enjoyed life," Cantue said.

Cantue says it’s with Taft's guidance that he was able to carry on the business.

"He gave me my opportunity. My life has been touched greatly by him," Cantue said.

Cantue says Taft was a true outdoors man, and he says Taft’s presence will be missed around the community he invested so much into.

“He won’t be missed just from here at Mercy funeral home, but the community in Beaumont, Texas and all areas," Cantue said.