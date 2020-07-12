Beaumont Animal Care offers handmade pet portraits to help shelter pets during holidays

An artist will draw a portrait of your pet for a $10 donation, add $2 for additional pets from Dec. 1 to Dec. 12 for a holiday fundraiser benefitting shelter pets.

BEAUMONT, Texas — While celebrating the holidays may look different this year, Beaumont Animal Care is offering pet portraits to benefit shelter pets this holiday season.

An amateur artist will draw a portrait of your pet for a $10 donation, add $2 for additional pets for a holiday fundraiser.

Photo submissions will be accepted Dec. 1 through Dec. 12, adoption and marketing coordinator Viviana Lopez said in a news release.

To purchase a portrait, go to beaumonttexas.gov and navigate to "Animal Care," then donate through PayPal. Be sure to add a note mentioning the donation is for Christmas Pet Portraits and your name. Email the photo for the portrait to animal.care@beaumonttexas.gov.

"Once you have donated and submitted your photo, our artist will get to work recreating your furbaby's picture," Lopez said. "The staff will call you when your pet-ure is ready for pick up just in time for Christmas! What’s better than getting a keepsake of your furry friend?"

The proceeds from portrait sales will go to help shelter animals in need during the holidays. For more information, contact Beaumont Animal Care at (409) 838-3304 or send a message to Beaumont Animal Care's Facebook page.

Editor's note: The above video is from when Beaumont Animal Care was declared to be a no-kill shelter in January 2019.