ORANGE, Texas — Orange County officials are trying to determine what caused a home to go up in flames Sunday night.

Firefighters received a call about the fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. The blaze was at the intersection of North 16th Street and Church Street behind a Taco Bell.

Crews said they believe the fire was abandoned.

The home was completely destroyed by the fire, but no one was hurt, Orange firefighters said.

Officials are not ruling out arson as a possible cause, but are still investigating.

