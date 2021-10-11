It's time to 'Share Your Christmas' during 12News' 27th annual food drive

12News and the Southeast Texas Food Bank want to help change lives in our community.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas is one of the 10 most food insecure states in the country. It's a problem that is especially prevalent during the holidays.

And this year the need is especially urgent since so many across Southeast Texas have been and continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

12News and the Southeast Texas Food Bank want to help decrease those numbers and change lives in our community.

That's why we're teaming up for the 27th Annual Share Your Christmas Food Drive — the SETX Food Bank's largest food drive of the year!

A $1 donation goes a long way! The SETX Food Bank can turn that $1 into four meals!

Beginning in 1996, 12News and the Southeast Texas Food Bank have worked together to help feed Southeast Texans during the holidays.

For more than 25 years, the Share Your Christmas Food Drive has brought in more than 1.1 million pounds of donated food and more than $500,000 in cash donations.

That’s enough to provide about 2.5 million meals!

In a typical year, approximately 1 in 5 Southeast Texans leans on the Southeast Texas Food Bank for hunger relief consistently or at some point in the year.

The Southeast Texas Food Bank distributes food throughout an eight-county territory covering approximately 6,000 square miles.

The food bank is trending towards distribution of enough food for about 6 million meals this year, most of which comes from donations from local retailers and USDA food distributions.

