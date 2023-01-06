LIST: Here's how you can celebrate MLK Day 2023 in Southeast Texas

Here's some of the events happening around Southeast Texas in honor of the civil rights leader.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Several events are happening around Southeast Texas in January to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. including the return of Beaumont's annual parade in his honor.

This year MLK Day, which is a national holiday, falls on Monday, January 16, 2023. The holiday is always near his birthday, which was January 15, 1929.

The holiday celebrates the legacy of the slain civil rights leader, who would have been 93 this year.

He was assassinated in Memphis nearly 54 years ago, on April 4, 1968.

We're compiling a list of the MLK events in Southeast Texas that we know about. If you know of one we've missed use this link to email us.

Here's what we know of so far...

January 14

MLK Day Parade - The annual MLK Day Parade will be returning to Beaumont at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan 14 following a two-year break due to the pandemic.

The 2.4 mile parade route starts at Alice Keith Park near East Virginia and East Lavaca Streets and then heads,,,

North on Highland Ave for .6 miles

Veers left onto Irving Ave for .2 miles

Turns west onto Washington Blvd for .6 miles

Turns north onto Orange Ave. for one mile

Turns west onto Royal St. for about 350 feet

The parade ends at Martin Luther King Middle School on Avenue A.

Wreck the Canvas - Professional development seminars for educators 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Orange County Convention & Expo Center at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange.

The King's Ball - The ball honors the legacy of Dr. King and celebrates community leaders who share his commitment to service and change. Held 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Orange County Convention & Expo Center at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. Follow this link for tickets.

January 15

37th Annual MLK, Jr. Sunday Church Service - Minster Clonie Ambroise will be the guest speaker at the event celebrating the legacy of Dr. King at 3 p.m., Jan 15, at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Port Arthur. Three "Let Freedom Ring" honorees will also be recognized during the event. The church is located at 501 Thomas Blvd.

Different angles of an empowered community - A community worship service featuring speakers on community engagement and enhancement at 3 p.m. in Orange at Mt Zion Baptist Church at 512 West John Ave.

January 16

Annual Martin Luther King Breakfast - The annual event, which celebrates and honors the legacy of Dr. King, happens Monday morning, Jan 16, at 7:30 a.m. at the Douglas Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Beaumont and The church is at 1370 Ewing St.

37th Annual MLK Day Brunch - The annual event will be at 10 a.m. at the Bob Bower Civic Center in Port Arthur. Fifteen community members will be honored at the event including the "MLK Jr Support Group" man and woman of the year.

Annual MLK March - The march, organized by the NAACP's Orange chapter, begins at 10 a.m. at Mt Sinai Baptist Church in Orange at 113 2nd St.

January 20-21 & 27-28

The Mountaintop - A fictional play, by playwright Katori Hall, reimagines the night before King's 1968 assassination at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.

The play is set in King's room after he returned from delivering his memorable "I've been to the mountaintop" speech according to the Beaumont Community Players website.

During a storm a stranger arrives with "surprising news" causing King to "confront his destiny and his legacy to his people."

Tickets are available now for 7:30 p.m. Jan 20, 21, 27 & 28 with a 2 p.m. show on Jan 28.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.