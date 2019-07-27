BEAUMONT, Texas — New CASA volunteers were sworn into service last week.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. The volunteers act on behalf of abused or neglected children living in foster care in Southeast Texas.

12News, along with the Tegna Foundation, proudly gifted the non-profit $5,000.

The organizers said this money will go a long way to help children in our community.

"You know it takes tv stations and local newspapers to get the word out about non-profits in our community," Executive Director Sandra Borne said. "We are just so thankful to have the support of channel 12."

Borne said at times CASA sees up to 300 kids on their case load.