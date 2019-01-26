BEAUMONT, Texas — As many prepare to receive their first pay check in weeks, we reflect on how Southeast Texans have stepped up to help out their neighbors.

Today a few Lamar Institute of Technology students spent the day collecting donations at Sam’s Club in Beaumont to give to furloughed workers.

"I got tired of hearing about it, and I got tired of talking about it. So I suggested we do something about it," Lamar Institute of Technology professor Donna Burnside said.

This was just one good dead of many. Yesterday the International Seafarers Center announced they had raised $25,000 that they would be donating to the Coast Guard Foundation.

Coast Guard families will each receive a $100 debit card to help them handle expenses during the shutdown.

"There were just all kinds of individuals in our community who were outraged at what they're seeing happening that they wanted to do something. So whether they gave $50 or $100 or $1000, that money collected very quickly,” President of the International Seafarer Center Board of Directors Doreen Badeaux said.

Munro’s Cleaners in Beaumont has also stepped up to help federal workers. The sign outside of their store offers to clean federal workers uniforms for free.

All of this support from the community to show the men and women affect, they are not alone.