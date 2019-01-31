BEAUMONT, Texas — Dozens of community members showed up at Tuesday's City Council meeting to support opening the former Melton YMCA building during certain hours as a place for children to play.

The building was used as a YMCA facility, but it closed when it went bankrupt in 2010.

It then reopened as the L.L. Melton Family Life Center and was run by a coalition of churches and organizations.

The coalition wasn't able to keep up with the building and gave it back to the city.

In 2013, the city entered into a 20-year lease with Donna Farrell. She runs Recreation Education Complex in the building.

The program provides educational and pre-vocational services people with special needs and disabilities.

Farrell entered into a long contract because she knew she would be making out-of-pocket expenses on improvements.

In fact, in the last six years she has spent over $100,000 of her own money to make the floors better for wheelchairs, furnish a kitchen to teach cooking lessons, add a game room full of games where the visitors have to work together, and other improvements.

"I put in all the things that they needed, which I didn't mind doing because that's what I was setting out to do. So it's not like I regret doing it, " Farrell said.

Farrell says that she understands wanting a place for kids to play, but sharing her building would compromise what they do on a day-to-day basis.

"I’d have to take everything out. There’s just so many things to consider," Ferrell said. "There’s insurance issues, there’s liability issues, safety issues and all these kinds of things."

Councilman Mike Getz said the council plans to discuss the issue during executive session on Tuesday.

Getz said he has reached out to the Beaumont Independent School District about a vacant school building they have.

He hopes the community members will have an open mind and would maybe consider these buildings.