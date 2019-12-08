COMAL COUNTY, Texas — The Comal County Sheriff's Office needs your help keeping a woman from ruining the special day for several newlyweds.

Deputies released photos of an alleged "wedding crasher" who arrives uninvited to weddings, poses as a guest and then steals gifts.

Comal County Detectives tell KENS 5 as of right now there are just the four reported incidents in Comal County at two venues in the Spring Branch area.

They believe there is an additional incident in Kendall County with the same suspect.

Authorities suspect there could be more victims out there, the problem is they may not know it.

"The victims, they may not have anything to track; or who do they link it to? Or there's no footage that's available," Detective Scott Frakes with the Comal County Sheriff's Office said.

"That's really been the break in these investigations is that the venues are able to get the video to us as well as where the gift cards have been executed, we're able to take those two videos put them next to each other and go, that's the same person."

Detective Frakes told KENS 5 it's to say just how much the suspect has been able to take since there was cash in some of the envelopes taken as well as gift cards guests don't have receipts for. But Frakes said if he had to guess, the total would be in the thousands.

"It seems our suspect has found a lucrative way to make a living and has been clever in a way she executes in the way she stole," Detective Frakes added.

The photos of the suspects have made the rounds on social media and caught the attention of the New Braunfels Wedding Chamber. The organization's president told KENS 5 on Tuesday she recognized the individuals in the photo.

"I’ve seen them before," Rhonda Hollon said. "I’ve seen them at open houses. We’ve had many open houses during the summer that we’ve seen them strolling around checking out the vendors and venues."

Hollon planned to check her records to see if she can help identify the woman. Meanwhile, the Comal County Sheriff's is encouraging anyone with any information to come forward as they try to put an end to these thefts.

"We’re making all efforts to follow up on every lead that we get," Detective Frakes said.

A reward of up to $4,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest. You can visit the Comal Crime Stoppers website or call 830-620-TIPS.

