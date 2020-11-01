GALVESTON, Texas — The Coast Guard is actively searching for a possible person in the water near Galveston.

Officials said at approximately 2 a.m., Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call from the Tiki Island Police Department regarding an unmanned and adrift 21-foot Sea Chaser near the east side of Jones Bay.

Watchstanders were unable to make contact with owner of the boat and issued an urgent marine information broadcast.

A small boat crew with the Coast Guard was launched to the scene.

Anyone with information should call Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4854.

