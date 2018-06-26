GALVESTON, Texas - Galveston County Sheriff’s deputies and the Coast Guard are searching for a man who disappeared while swimming in the Gilchrist area of Bolivar Peninsula.

Officials say the 35-year-old man from the Dallas area was out with a large group of family at the beach Monday when he went into the water with some type of flotation device. They say a friend who went in with the man turned around at one point and noticed he was missing.

Deputies were notified of the missing swimmer around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Since then, the Coast Guard has been flying over the area in search of the man.

