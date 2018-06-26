GALVESTON, Texas - The Coast Guard has ended their search for a missing swimmer after the man's body was found Tuesday morning.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office announced the body was identified as the 33-year-old missing swimmer.

Galveston County Sheriff’s deputies and the Coast Guard were looking for the man who disappeared while swimming in the Gilchrist area of Bolivar Peninsula.

Officials say the 33-year-old man from the Dallas area was out with a large group of family at the beach Monday when he went into the water with some type of flotation device.

They say a friend who went in with the man turned around at one point and noticed he was missing.

Deputies were notified of the missing swimmer around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Since then, the Coast Guard had been flying over the area in search of the man.

