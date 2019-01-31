SAN ANTONIO — The Archdiocese of San Antonio released a list of priests credibly accused sexual abuse this afternoon.

The list includes the name of 56 clergy members. You can see the report below or click here.

Report on Child Sexual Abuse by Clergy in the Archdiocese of San Antonio As the Archdiocese presents this report to the parishes and the faithful of the Church in San Antonio, we address especially those who are survivors of clergy sexual abuse. Our shared responsibility and care must be for each survivor who was sexually abused as a child by an adult who violated a sacred religious trust.

There are dozens of credible allegations in this report, but according to Archdiocese there are none from 2010 to present.

There were two from 2000 to 2009; both of those priests were removed and prosecuted.

Following Thursday's address the archdiocese added another priest to the list; Charles Miller who was credibly accused for sexual abuse in 2007 for an incident in 1980.



We don’t know if more will be named but the archbishop says another allegation was reported on Wednesday from an incident that happened decades ago.



He says, unfortunately, he expects other survivors to come forward.

“There are not truly enough times that I can express contrition. regret and remorse to this person who carry this unbearable pain and burden for many decades," Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said when he thought about the survivors. “I believe prayer, humility and truth will bring healing.”

The release comes three months after Cardinal Daniel DiNardo promised more accountability and transparency from the Catholic Church into the clergy sex abuse crisis. DiNardo oversees the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and is the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

“We must begin the healing process by eliminating the evil of sexual abuse,” DiNardo said in a video statement in October.

In a Sunday bulletin from St. Pius Catholic Church, Father Pat O'Brien stated around 60 priests are on the list. He added that, over the last decade, there have not been any credible claims.

For decades, the Catholic Church has dealt with the priest sex abuse crisis as allegations have surfaced worldwide.



“We did not act in a timely manner realizing the magnitude and the gravity of damage done to so many lives," Garcia-Siller said in a public address on Thursday.

Following the list's release, The Lay Commission on Clergy Sexual Abuse of Minors in the Archdiocese of San Antonio, which has reviewed claims of abuse from victims, said they agree with the report.

"With one exception discussed in this report, we agree with the substantive findings of the archdiocese regarding each claim of sexual abuse, both as to named and unnamed clerics," the commission said in a statement.

The group added that, based on its reviews of abuse claims, the Archdiocese of San Antonio has installed new systems to hold itself accountable for the safety of children over the last 15 years. The focus now, the commission says, should be continuing to improve those practices.

The church has paid out more than $3 billion to settle sexual abuse claims, according to an analysis of BishopAccountability.org, an online database that tracks the sex abuse crisis.

More than 6,800 U.S. Catholic priests have been credibly accused of sexual abuse, according to an analysis by BishopAccountability.org of U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishop data, and there are at least 19,000 survivors of sexual abuse by U.S. Catholic priests.

At least 70 U.S. Catholic dioceses have released the names of credibly accused priests. Other dioceses include Boston; San Diego, California; Portland, Maine; Fort Worth, Texas; and Louisville, Kentucky.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse by a priest, there are resources available. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests has a local chapter. The Archdiocese has their own victim assistance program.

