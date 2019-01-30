ORANGE, Texas — Mayor Larry Spears Jr. led his first discussion with the residents of Orange in regards to the idea of a new sports complex.

"When I took over as mayor, one of the things that I wanted to do was to create opportunities," says Spears Jr. "We've got to find ways to bring in our children for them to enjoy and also spark new business."

The question of whether the city of Orange wanted a sports complex quickly got answered as not one person disagreed with the proposal.

Dozens from the Orange community filled the public library and made suggestions of what they'd like to see incorporated with a new facility.

Some brought up ideas like transportation, parks and different fields.

"There are a lot of people, kids especially, who are being overlooked that have this ability to run," says Orangefield high school track athlete Katelynn Helm. "There aren't any complexes or groups out there to allow them to go out there and show themselves."

Others raised questions about drainage and funding for the proposed sports complex.

Throughout the meeting, the mayor of Orange showed the public different complexes in other cities.

While this is the first step in the process, everyone realizes a new sports complex will take time to plan and build.

Yet, city officials already have an eye on a piece of land that could draw visitors traveling on by.

"The main one we've talked about before is located on Simmons Drive," says Spears. "The city has 128 acres that was donated to the city, but it has to be used for entertainment purposes only."

Anyone can join the committee assigned for this project, with dozens Monday night already signed up.

The area youth are already excited about what could be coming their way. .

"Having this sports complex would mean the world to us because it will give more opportunities and bring in so many more young people," says Orangefield high school athlete Maddison Helm. "It will give them a chance to go out there and give it their all in something."

The purpose of the meeting helped provide input on what the community would like to see so nothing was voted on or approved.

Mayor Spears says there may be four or five more meetings like the one Monday night before the project gets going.

Last month, the city of Orange passed a bond to allow for the construction of a $3 million indoor facility that includes two basketball courts and four volleyball courts.

Interim city manager Kelvin Knauf says construction could begin in Spring 2020.