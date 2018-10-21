HOUSTON — The city of Houston has announced full street closures for President Donald Trump's rally in support of Sen. Ted Cruz on Monday at the Toyota Center.

Downtown businesses and residents have been advised to expect delays traveling downtown. City officials said to avoid downtown if you're not attending the rally, or you don't live or work there.

The following streets are closing from 8:30 p.m. Sunday to 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 22:

Polk Street between Austin Street & Chartres Street

Clay Street between Austin Street & Hamilton Street

Bell Street between Austin Street & Chenevert Street

La Branch Street between Dallas Street & Leeland Street

Crawford Street between Dallas Street & Polk Street

Jackson Street between Polk Street & Leeland Street

Detour Routes

Chartres Street northbound

Capitol Street westbound

Caroline Street southbound

Leeland Street eastbound

Passenger Drop-Off/Pick-up Zone

All ride-share vehicles and private drop-offs/pick-ups will be at Caroline Street @ Leeland Street.

METRO

Metro buses 40, 41, Orange & Green Links will be re-routed for the event. Please check the Metro App or Houston Metro's website for schedules. Metro Rail services will operate on a regular schedule.

Event Entry Line

The line to enter the event will start on Crawford Street @ Dallas Street. The line will be directed by security at the Toyota Center.

You can view an interactive map here.

