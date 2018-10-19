WACO, Texas — A Waco man is lucky to be alive after he said a chunk of I-35 crashed through his windshield on Wednesday.

Don Parks said he was making his way down i-35 near the University Parks Drive exit and the Martin Luther King exit to clean the Pioneer Steel building in Waco when suddenly he heard a loud crash on his windshield.

"So im looking at it thinking wow, that's a big chunk of rock," said Parker.

He said a chunk of the interstate barely missed his head as it was thrown into his car from the wheels of a semi in front of him. The piece of cement grazed his right shoulder, left a small cut on his hand, and landed in his passenger seat.

"I will definitely go down LaSalle and use the back way to get to Pioneer Steel," said Parker. "I was just lucky. It just wasn't meant to be yet. Thank goodness."

Parker said his wife usually is sitting in the passenger seat where the cement landed.

"But for some reason she decided to meet me there that day. Thank God she did, because if she would have been there, it would have been bad," said Parker.

Parker said he called the police and the Texas Department of Transportation, who say they plan to go check out the area.

"We'll go out and investigate once we have that information," said Ken Roberts with the Texas Department of Transportation. "Based on the information we find we will submit that to our claims department in Austin."

Parker says he's thankful that no one was hurt that day.

"There wasn't anyone in front of me. Had it hit someone else they might not have been that lucky," said Parks.

