Child dies in Baytown dog attack

The child, believed to be 4 years old, according to police, died at a hospital. A neighbor was treated for injuries after trying to help.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A child, believed to be 4 years old, died Wednesday morning after they were attacked by dogs, authorities said.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of Massey Tompkins Road.

Officers were called to a home for a call about a dog fight, according to a statement from Baytown police, when they found that the child had been attacked.

Medics attempted to perform CPR on the child before transporting them to Baytown Hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

A neighbor was also hurt during the incident and was treated, but the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately clear.

The child had been staying at the home, Baytown police said in the statement.

The dogs involved were taken by animal control, and detectives were still investigating what led to the deadly attack.