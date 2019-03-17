DEER PARK, Texas — A large fire at Intercontinental Terminals Company in the Deer Park and La Porte area continues to burn and may not be out until sometime Wednesday, the company estimates.

Deer Park ISD and La Porte ISD schools will reopen on Tuesday, a day after they were canceled even as a shelter-in-place was lifted.

ITC officials held a press conference and said a total of seven tanks with chemicals were on fire in addition to an empty tank that burned as well.

By 4 p.m. Monday, three of the tanks were burning intermittently, while three others were fully engulfed. The condition of the empty tank was not clear, but ITC officials indicated this signals they are making "strong headway" on the fire.

There are a total of 15 tanks in the area. They are 80,000 barrel tanks, according to ITC officials.

Firefighters are in defensive mode, using foam to prevent the fire from spreading. They say the risk of an explosion is "minimal."

“We have several foam engines and foam aerials that we’re currently using, and we’ve had pretty good success controlling fire and keeping it off the rest of the tanks,” Ray Russell, CIMA Specialist with Incident Command, said.

Little League practice was canceled in Deer Park after some back-and-forth among parents. However, some residents chose to spend time outdoors after a shelter-in-place was lifted.

“It’s a pretty day to hit some balls. We're just glad to have some dry weather for a change,” said longtime Deer Park resident Gerald Garner as he pitched to his son at the local baseball field. “(The fire is) a concern the longer it goes on. The fact the fires have grown and intensified since yesterday is a concern, but we’re just going to leave it in the hands and judgement of the city what’s best for us and if there’s no shelter-in-place, we’re still going to play.”

ITC says the fire will have to burn itself out. Officials are also draining the tanks of the chemicals. As firefighters fight it defensively, on Monday they said they expect it to take two days for the fire to be put out.

The "cause of the fire is still under review," said a company spokesman.

Harris County Public Health released a statement saying air monitoring results had not indicated unsafe levels, but encouraged people to contact their health provider if they experience adverse symptoms like headaches, nausea, dizziness or irritation of eyes, nose and throat among other possible symptoms.

ITC officials repeated that everything is within acceptable levels in terms of air quality testing. For information on air quality data, tap/click here (Note: Not all test sites are operated by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, as some are installed by a third party, and therefore data may not be available).

An ITC spokeswoman said emergency crews are focusing on preventing explosions.

“Emergency responders continue to work with foam and water to control and prevent the fire from spreading,” said ITC spokeswoman Alice Richardson. “We continue to take precautions to further reduce the risk of explosion.”

San Jacinto Parkway remains closed as the fires continue to burn.

ITC said the tanks on fire hold Naphtha, which was the original product burning. We're told the fire spread to more tanks, at least one of which contains Xylene. Both of those identified substances are components of gasoline.

"Air monitoring continues and as of this update, no detectable amounts of the chemicals have been found outside the ITC fence line," stated ITC Monday morning.

"As of 5:30 a.m., the City of Deer Park has received confirmation that no air quality readings conducted in response to the Intercontinental Terminals Company incident have exceeded action levels," stated the office of emergency management. "In light of this information, the City has made the decision to lift the Shelter-in-Place order and to re-open State Highway 225 with the public. Portions of Independence Parkway will remain closed until further notice."

On Monday, the City of Deer Park said the latest air monitoring results from a private air monitoring contractor, "indicated that no detections during the latest reporting period exceeded recommended action levels. All readings to date, including the latest report, indicated that air readings were favorable."

The road closure includes all access points including Center Street.

Evacuations have not been ordered, but Harris County officials are ready to help if they are.

“Precinct 2 is standing by and ready to provide shelters to get people out of harm’s way," Commissioner Adrian Garcia said at a news conference.

Air 11

During a media briefing, an ITC spokesperson said the facility has been shut down. They said there were no injuries reported and all personnel and contractors have been accounted for.

KHOU Reporter Matt Dougherty and photographer Ralph Nickerson, who arrived on the scene shortly after the fire started, said they had to pull back because they were getting light headed.

How to shelter-in-place

The following bullet points are from FEMA.gov:

Bring your family and pets inside.

Lock doors, close windows, air vents and fireplace dampers.

Turn off fans, air conditioning and forced air heating systems.

Take your emergency supply kit unless you have reason to believe it has been contaminated.

Go into an interior room with few windows, if possible.

Seal all windows, doors and air vents with 2-4 mil. thick plastic sheeting and duct tape. Consider measuring and cutting the sheeting in advance to save time.

Cut the plastic sheeting several inches wider than the openings and label each sheet.

Duct tape plastic at corners first and then tape down all edges.

Be prepared to improvise and use what you have on hand to seal gaps so that you create a barrier between yourself and any contamination.

According to their website, ITC Deer Park terminal stores all kinds of petrochemical liquids and gases, as well as fuel oil, bunker oil and distillates.

The ITC Deer Park terminal, which started in 1972, currently has

13.1 million barrels of capacity in 242 tanks. It stores petrochemical liquids and gases, as well as fuel oil, bunker oil and distillates. The terminal has five ship docks and ten barge docks, rail and truck access, as well as multiple pipeline connections.

ExxonMobil plant caught fire the day before

Saturday, the ExxonMobil plant in Baytown caught fire for several hours.

Harris County officials said the substance that was burning was gasoline. The smoke could be seen for miles.

“It was just like black cloud, big thick black cloud. Bad," Arellano said. “It didn’t scare me as much until it did today. When I got calls, 'are you evacuating?' 'are you going to leave?' I mean I've got kids. Not little kids, but I’ve got kids. It was scary.”

Officials said they don’t believe it had any impacts on air quality, but neighbors said it was enough to make them think twice about where they live.

