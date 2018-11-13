TEMPLE, Texas — For quite some time, Dan Irwin said he had been dealing with pain due to a fractured bone in his hand. He said it wasn't until he used cannibidoil, or CBD, that he started to feel some relief.

"It was swollen pretty heavily and once I put that stuff on my hand, rubbed it in, In 10 minutes it was gone and was feeling okay," Irwin said.

CBD is a marijuana extract and is being credited with helping treat a host of medical problems. Julie Corrigan is the owner of Centex CBD, which is set to open Friday. She said she decided to open the shop on West Adams Avenue after seeing that it helped her 85-year-old mother with arthritis.

"I feel like this is such a need," Corrigan said. "I talk to people everyday who suffer from pain and anxiety, and if this can help even some of them I would be so excited."

CBD oils are commonly used for a variety of ailments, such as pain and inflammation, anxiety, insomnia and it's a cousin to marijuana, according to Corrigan.

CBD oils are extracted from hemp, and hemp has less than point 0.03 percent of THC, which is the chemical compound that's responsible for making people high, Corrigan said.

Medical marijuana is illegal in Texas, but what makes CBD oil legal in the state is that its derived from hemp, Corrigan said.

"Marijuana and hemp got lumped together back in the 30s and they got scheduled as illegal," said Corrigan. Hemp has less than 0.03 percent THC and marijuana has a higher level of THC."

Irwin said at first he was skeptical, but now he plans to continue using the oils.

"'Come on, does that stuff really work? Is this another one of those gimmicks?'" Irwin said. "But no the products work really well,"

Oils at Centex CBD can cost between $5 and $130.

Centex CBD will also offer canna-pet products for those who would like to treat their animal's pain and anxiety.

