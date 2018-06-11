McAllen, Texas — No more “release” is what President Trump assured the public last week, referring to undocumented immigrants detained at the border. It was also a message directed at the migrant caravan currently working its way up through Mexico.

In McAllen, large groups of undocumented immigrants are seen walking to and from a Catholic Charities relief center from the bus station.

“We’re not releasing anymore. Big change as of a couple of days ago,” said Trump at a White House press conference Thursday.

The president dubs the practice as “catch-and-release” allowing immigrant adults to reunite with family across the U.S. while wearing government-issued ankle monitors to ensure they will show up to immigration court hearings.

It’s a practice that the president has said he has ended on several occasions since taking office.

“They’re going to stay with us until their deportation hearing or the asylum hearing takes place,” assured Trump.

He said he plans on doing so by holding families in tent cities throughout the asylum process.

It’s unclear when this policy would go into effect as undocumented families continue to arrive to the relief center at a current average of 400 people a day.

Rio Grande Valley Catholic Charities Director Sister Norma Pimentel prefers it that way. She’s opposed to housing them in what she believes would be costly tent cities.

“A prison! Because that’s what a detention facility is,” said Pimentel. “And in camps, prison camps. These families are not a threat. They are actually trying to ask for help, for someone to guide them.”

Once they’re released by ICE, immigrants come to the relief center where they’re fed, clothed and have a chance to shower and make phone calls. It is also where volunteers help them arrange their travel to other corners of the country.

A Salvadoran woman fled her country with her 5-year-old daughter after constant extortion by gangs. She told the KENS 5 Border Team she’s grateful she got to spend a night at the shelter rather in detention. Her court hearing is in the next few weeks.

“Then they never show up… almost,” said Trump. “It’s like a level of 3% they never show up to the trial?”

According to fiscal year 2018 figures by Justice Department, absent cases made up 25 percent, meaning three-quarters of immigrants with orders to appear in court did show.

Trump said he intends to roll out a new plan this week to curb undocumented immigration and asylum claims though, what he called a “comprehensive” executive order.

