HOUSTON — The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston named 40 priests it deemed “credibly accused” of sexual abusing children in an effort to be more “accountable and transparent” in the priest sex abuse crisis.

The archdiocese joined 13 other Texas dioceses in releasing lists for the first time. Prior to today, the Diocese of Fort Worth was the only diocese in the state that had released names. In total, more than 300 clergy have been named.

The list, which dates back to 1950, includes 23 diocesan priests, 13 religious order priests and four visiting priests. In addition, two other priests, John Keller and Manuel LaRosa-Lopez, are listed as under investigation.

The priests named are:

Diocesan Priests

Nicholas Cornelius Antle

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1934

Ordained: 1959

Status: Retired 1990, removed from Ministry 2011, deceased 2016

Assignments: Catholic Chaplain Corps; Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston; St. Patrick, Galveston; St. Pius V, Pasadena; St. Rose of Lima, Houston (in residence); St. Vincent de Paul, Houston (in residence); Tribunal

Robert Ralph Barzyk

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1932

Ordination: 1958

Status: Retired 1993, removed from Ministry 1994, deceased 2007

Assignments: Holy Family, Wharton; Holy Name, Houston; Holy Rosary, Rosenberg; Newman Center, Wharton Junior College; Sacred Heart, Galveston; St. Joseph, Baytown; St. Jude, Highlands

David Emmett Burn

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1935

Ordained: 1961

Status: Retired 1992, Removed from Ministry 1992, deceased 2003

Assignments: All Saints, Houston; Annunciation, Houston; Christ the King, Houston (in residence); Our Mother of Mercy, Port Bolivar; Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston; Sacred Heart, Galveston; St. Francis de Sales, Houston; St. James, Port Arthur; St. Mary, La Porte

Moises Cabrera

Diocesan: Tuguegarao, Philippines, Incardinated Galveston-Houston 1985, Incardinated Manila 1994

Birth Year: 1946

Ordained: 1969

Status: Removed from Ministry 1988

Assignments: Prince of Peace, Houston; St. Ambrose, Houston; St. Augustine, Houston; St. Michael, Houston; St. Rose of Lima, Houston; St. Thomas the Apostle, Huntsville

Allen Ray Doga

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1925

Ordained: 1949

Status: Deceased 1999

Assignments: Prince of Peace, Houston; Sacred Heart, Galveston; St. Edward, Spring; St. Frances Cabrini, Houston; St. Pius V, Pasadena

George Patrick Dougherty

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1925

Ordained: 1967

Status: Removed from Ministry 1996, deceased 2002

Assignments: Christ the King, Houston; Notre Dame, Houston; Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission, Navasota; Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston; Sacred Heart, Palestine; St. Augustine, Houston; St. Jerome, Houston; St. Patrick, Navasota

Richard Edelin

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1953

Ordained: 1979

Status: Removed from public ministry 2013

Assignments: Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston; Sacred Heart, Conroe; Sacred Heart, Pattison; St. Francis de Sales, Houston; St. John Vianney, Houston; St. Thomas More, Houston

Carlos (Charles) Guerra

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1953

Ordained: 1981

Status: Removed from ministry 1984, left priesthood 1987

Assignments: Epiphany of the Lord, Katy; St. Benedict the Abbott, Houston; St. Cyril of Alexandria, Houston

Rodrigo J. Guillermo

Diocesan: Manila, Philippines, Incardinated Galveston-Houston 1979

Birth Year: 1928

Ordained: 1965

Status: Retired 1994, removed from Ministry 1994, deceased 2015

Assignments: Catholic Chaplain Corps; Our Lady of Fatima, Galena Park (in residence); Queen of Peace, Houston; Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston; St. Charles Borromeo, Houston; St. Jerome, Clute; St. Mathias the Apostle, Magnolia; St. Thomas More, Houston (in residence)

Alphonse Rodrigue Hemond

Religious: La Salette Fathers, Incardinated Galveston-Houston 1986

Birth Year: 1916

Ordained: 1949

Status: Retired 1990, deceased 1990

Assignments: Christ the King, Houston; Most Holy Trinity, Trinity; Our Lady of Lourdes, Hitchcock; Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston; St. Dominic, Houston; St. Francis of the Tejas, Crockett; St. John, Hungerford; St. Joseph, Brazoria; St. Mary, Cleveland

Stephen R. Horn

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1944

Ordained: 1973

Status: Removed from Ministry 2008

Assignments: Christ the King, Houston; St. Luke the Evangelist, Houston; St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston; St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal, Texas City; St. Theresa, Houston

William Jimenez

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1927

Ordained: 1953

Status: Removed from Ministry 1959

Assignments: Resurrection, Houston; St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston

Joseph Giles Leduc

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1929

Ordination: 1955

Status: Deceased 1981

Assignments: Annunciation, Houston; Assumption, Houston; Christ the King, Houston; Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston; St. Dominic, Houston; St. Joseph, Baytown; St. Mary, Port Arthur; St. Philip Neri, Houston; St. Pius V, Pasadena; St. Vincent de Paul, Houston

Jesse S. Linam

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1935

Ordained: 1961

Status: Retired 1998

Assignments: Christ the King, Houston; Holy Rosary, Rosenberg; Newman Center, Galveston; Queen of Peace, Houston; Sacred Heart, Galveston; St. Ambrose, Houston; St. Andrew, Channelview; St. Henry, Freeport; St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Freeport; Sts. Peter and Paul, Bellville

Denis O. Lynch

Religious: Discalced Carmelite, Incardinated Galveston-Houston 1972

Birth Year: 1930

Ordained: 1957

Status: Removed from Ministry 1993, Deceased 2015

Assignments: Christ the King, Houston; Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston; St. Alphonsus, Houston; St. Mary, Humble; St. Theresa, Houston

Christopher J. Martin

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston, Victoria

Birth Year: 1900

Ordained: 1924

Status: Deceased 1989

Assignments: All Saints, Houston; Annunciation, Houston; Assumption, Houston; Blessed Sacrament, Houston; Holy Cross, Bay City; Holy Name, Houston; St. Anthony Cathedral, Beaumont; St. Joseph, Bryan; St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston; St. Patrick, Galveston

Donald A. Neumann

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1946

Ordination: 1972

Status: Removed from Ministry 2013

Assignments: Catholic Chaplain Corps; Our Lady of Fatima, Galena Park; Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston (in residence); St. Gregory the Great, Houston (in residence); St. Paul the Apostle, Houston; St. Pius V, Pasadena; St. Thomas More, Houston

Lawrence O. Peguero

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1921

Ordained: 1947

Status: Retired 1993, Deceased 2000

Assignments: Holy Name, Houston; Our Lady of Sorrows, Houston; Our Lady of St. John, Houston; Resurrection, Houston; St. Anne, Beaumont; St. Gregory the Great, Houston; St. Joseph, Beaumont; St. Patrick, Galveston

Dennis L. Peterson

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1947

Ordained: 1973

Status: Laicized 2005, Deceased 2007

Assignments: All Saints, Houston; Queen of Peace, Houston; Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston; Special Youth Services; St. Benedict the Abbott, Houston; St. Francis Cabrini, Houston; St. Jerome, Houston; St. John Neumann, Houston; St. Michael, Houston; St. Theresa, Houston

Robert C. Ramon

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1949

Ordination: 1982

Status: Removed from Ministry 2002, resigned from Priesthood 2002, deceased 2014

Assignments: Annunciation, Houston; Prince of Peace, Houston; Resurrection, Houston; Shrine of the True Cross, Dickinson; St. Charles Borromeo, Houston; St. Frances Cabrini, Houston; St. John of the Cross, New Caney; Tribunal

Charles Kevin Schoppe

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1925

Ordained: 1949

Status: Removed from Ministry & Retired 1992, deceased 2014

Assignments: Resurrection, Houston; St. Dominic Center; St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston; St. Piux X, Beaumont; St. Thomas More, Houston

Anthony G. Stredny

Diocesan: Nashville, Incardinated Galveston-Houston 1971

Birth Year: 1929

Ordination: 1957

Status: Removed from Ministry 1993, Deceased 2018

Assignments: Guardian Angel, Wallis; Holy Cross, East Bernard; Holy Rosary, Rosenberg; Sacred Heart, Crosby; St. Charles Borromeo, Houston; St. Edward, Spring; St. Joseph, Brazoria; St. Joseph, New Waverly; St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston; St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal, Texas City; St. Mary Star of the Sea, Freeport; St. Mary, Cleveland; St. Mary, La Porte; St. Mary, Plantersville; St. Matthias the Apostle, Magnolia

Ivan Turic

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1940

Ordination: 1968

Status: Faculties Removed 1977

Assignments: Our Lady of Fatima, Galena Park (in residence); Port Ministry; St. Francis of Assisi, Houston; St. Michael, Lake Jackson; St. Vincent de Paul, Houston

Religious Order Priests

Antonio Gonzalez, OMI

Religious: Oblate

Birth Year: 1927

Ordained: 1957

Status: Left Priesthood 1985

Assignments: Immaculate Conception, Houston; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Houston; Our Lady of Guadalupe, Galveston; St. Patrick, Houston; St. Thomas the Apostle, Houston

Jack Hanna, CSB

Religious: Basilian Fathers

Birth Year: 1944

Ordained: 1974

Status: Faculties Removed 2013 (Galveston-Houston)

Assignment: St. Thomas High School, Houston

Anthony Keil (Kyles), SSJ

Religious: Josephite Fathers

Birth Year: 1894

Ordained: Check OCD

Status: Deceased 1969

Assignments: Our Mother of Mercy, Houston; St. Francis Xavier, Houston

Dennis Laroche, MM

Religious: Maryknoll

Birth Year: 1946

Ordained: 1974

Status: Left Priesthood 1987

Assignments: Our Lady of Fatima, Galena Park; St. Cyril of Alexandria, Houston

Pius Lawe, SVD

Religious: Divine Word Fathers

Birth Year: 1976

Ordained: 2005

Status: Removed from Ministry 2009

Assignments: St. Mary of the Purification, Houston

Raphael O’Loughlin, CSB

Religious: Basilian Fathers

Birth Year: 1916

Ordained: 1942

Status: Deceased 1998

Assignments: Holy Family, Missouri City; Our Lady of Guadalupe, Rosenberg; St. Basil (Most Holy Trinity); Angleton; St. Thomas High School

Vincent Orlando, SJ

Religious: Jesuit

Birth Year: 1941

Ordained: 1974

Status: Removed from Ministry 2002

Assignments: Strake Jesuit High School, Houston

Walter Dayton Salisbury, SSJ

Religious: Josephite Fathers

Ordained: 1959

Status: Removed from Ministry 1993, retired 1993

Assignments: Prairie View Newman Center; St. Nicholas, Houston; TSU Newman Center

Christopher Joseph Springer, CSSR

Religious: Redemptorist Fathers

Birth Year: 1925

Ordained: 1952

Status: Laicized 1990

Assignments: Holy Ghost, Houston

Donald Stavinoha, OMI

Religious: Oblate

Birth Year: 1943

Ordination: 1970

Status: Removed from Ministry 1986, convicted 1988

Assignments: Immaculate Heart of Mary, Houston; St. Patrick, Houston

Gerard Martin Weber, OMI

Religious: Oblate

Birth Year: 1936

Ordination: 1962

Status: Removed from Ministry 2011

Assignments: Blessed Sacrament, Houston; Christian Renewal Center, Dickinson; Our Lady of Sorrows, Houston

John Benedict Weber, O.Carm.

Religious: Carmelite

Status: Removed from Ministry 2011

Assignments: Mount Carmel High School; Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Houston

Andrew Willemsen, CM

Religious: Vincentian (Later Incardinated Austin)

Birth Year: 1928

Ordained: 1954

Status: Deceased 2012

Assignments: St. Jerome, Houston; St. Mary Seminary, Houston

Visiting Priests

Luis (Eugenio) Eugene DeFrancisco

Diocesan: Cali, Colombia

Birth Year: 1908

Ordained: 1931

Status: Removed from Ministry 1960

Assignments: Methodist Hospital; St. Vincent de Paul, Houston (in residence)

Fernando Noe Guzman

Diocesan: Morelia, Mexico

Birth Year: 1951

Ordained: 1979

Status: Removed from Ministry 1987

Assignments: Our Lady of Fatima, Galena Park; Our Lady of Guadalupe, Navasota; St. Patrick, Navasota

Francisco Ordonez

Diocesan: Nuevo Laredo, Mexico

Birth Year: 1930

Ordained: 1995

Status: Removed from Ministry 2003

Assignments: Immaculate Conception, Houston; St. Augustine, Houston; St. Helen, Pearland; (Assisted with Spanish Masses); Notre Dame, Houston; St. Benedict, Houston; St. John Vianney, Houston; St. Vincent de Paul, Houston

Joseph Tully

Diocesan: Rockford

Ordination: 1925

Status: Retired 1971, deceased 1982

Assignments: St. Anne, Beaumont; St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston; St. Theresa, Houston

Priests Currently Under Investigation

John T. Keller

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1948

Ordination: 1974

Status: Removed from Ministry 2019

Assignments: Christ the Good Shepherd, Spring; Prince of Peace, Houston; St. Frances Cabrini, Houston; St. Justin Martyr, Houston

Manuel La Rosa-Lopez

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1957

Ordination: 1996

Status: Removed from Ministry 2001, 2018

Assignments: Sacred Heart, Conroe; St. Francis de Sales, Houston; St. John Fisher, Richmond; Tribunal

The archdiocese has 448 priests, according to its website, and serves 1.7 million Catholics across 147 parishes.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the archbishop of Galveston-Houston and president of the U.S. Conference of Bishops, expressed his “deepest regret for the harm that has been done” and acknowledged that the church has failed to protect "the most vulnerable souls entrusted to our care."

"For the survivors, for those who are wounded, this is a day in which they can say, 'I'm not alone,'" DiNardo said. "It's a day of anger: anger of the part of the faithful when they see these names, anger on the part of survivors. There's some anger with me, but I bear the responsibility, which I want to accept.

“There is no excuse for the actions of those credibly accused of such sins against a human person."

Watch: Cardinal Daniel DiNardo video statement on priest sex abuse scandal

The archdiocese held a rosary service at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart after the list was released this afternoon and called for prayers, but there was no mention of the accused priests or survivors.

Outside the church, Belinda Kaylani, a survivor of priest abuse, shared her story and said she wasn’t surprised the priest she said abused her was left off the list. Kaylani said there would be no justice until there is an independent review of all allegations against priests.

“If it’s your daughter, your son, what’s going to motivate you to do something?” Kaylani said. “I’ve heard people say they will pray. Well, what I’m doing is praying. I’m here in action, demanding that you release those names.”

The release comes months after DiNardo promised more accountability and transparency from the church.

“We must begin the healing process by eliminating the evil of sexual abuse,” DiNardo said in a video statement in October 2018.

A month before that announcement, LaRosa-Lopez was arrested on child indecency charges. Two accusers claimed the priest molested them in the early 1990 and early 2000s while he served the Sacred Heart parish in Conroe. The case prompted the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office to search and seize evidence from the archdiocese’s secret archives in November.

RELATED: Cardinal DiNardo computer, boxes of ‘sex allegation files’ seized during search of Archdiocese

During that search, the DA’s office said it found other documents relating to clergy to sex abuse, which it said it turned over to the Texas Rangers.

Tyler Dunman, special crimes bureau chief for the Montgomery County DA's Office, said the archdiocese's list is "more or less what we expected" but added "we're not in a position to compare anything to what they provided."

"We're still in the process of our investigation, so I can't tell you if the list is complete, if it's thorough, if it's lacking," Dunman said. "We're focused on what we obtained in our evidence and we haven't concluded that process."

The Montgomery County DA’s Office announced this morning that another pastor, Ronald Mitchell of the Body of Christ Ministry in Magnolia, was sentenced to 75 years in prison after he was found guilty on five counts of sexual assault of a child.

Though DiNardo has touted the church's transparency, critics said that despite those claims of transparency, the church is still hiding abusers.

Michael Norris, SNAP spokesman

KHOU

Standing outside the Chancery Thursday afternoon, Michael Norris head of the Houston chapter of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), called the archdiocese’s list incomplete.

“They’re an order of magnitude off,” Norris said, calling the number of priests named "absurd."

He cited the number of priests named in Buffalo, New York, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – dioceses much smaller than Galveston-Houston – that was more than doubled.

“What it comes down to, there are more perps in this town,” Norris said.

Norris conceded the church’s actions are a “small steps towards transparency,” but added “we’re not there yet.”

The archdiocese did list when priests were removed from ministry, when they retired or when they died, but unlike the Archdiocese of San Antonio, it didn't include the number of allegations against each priest.

RELATED: SNAP responds to list released of 'credibly accused' priests

Researcher Siobhan Fleming said she would have liked to have seen more details of each accused priest.

"I would have liked to have seen on this list when the complaint was made, what date, how many people made a complaint about each one of these priests," Fleming said. "That is very important."

Without that information, she said it's difficult to determine whether the archdiocese acted as it should once it knew about the allegations of sexual abuse.

A notable name on the list is Rev. Terence Brinkman, whose abuse allegations are detailed in the KHOU documentary “Unforgivable.”

Brinkman was sued in 2010 by a man who claimed the priest sodomized him in the mid-1970s while he was in an altar boy at St. Charles Borromeo Church on Houston’s north side. Brinkman denied the allegations and a judge dismissed the case because the statute of limitations had expired.

For decades, the Catholic Church has dealt with the priest sex abuse crisis as allegations have surfaced worldwide.

RELATED: Timeline: A history of priest sex abuse in the Catholic Church

The church has paid out more than $3 billion to settle sexual abuse claims, according to an analysis of BishopAccountability.org, an online database that tracks the sex abuse crisis.

More than 6,800 U.S. Catholic priests have been credibly accused of sexual abuse, according to an analysis by BishiopAccountability.org of U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishop data, and there are at least 19,000 survivors of sexual abuse by U.S. Catholic priests.

As of December, at least 70 of the 196 U.S. Catholic dioceses had released the names of credibly accused priests, according to BishopAccountability.org. Prior to today, the Diocese of Fort Worth was the only one in Texas to release a list.

Pope Francis has also spoken openly about the clergy sex abuse crisis.

During his annual Christmas speech at the Vatican last year, the pope vowed the church would never again cover up clergy sex abuse and issued a stark warning to abusers, “convert and hand yourself over to human justice and prepare for divine justice.”

“Let it be clear that before these abominations the Church will spare no effort to do all that is necessary to bring justice whosoever has committed such crimes,” Francis said.

He acknowledged the church’s failure in the past but urged survivors to come forward.

The pope called all world bishops to meet at the Vatican in February to discuss the crisis.

KHOU 11 Investigates spent three months researching the crisis for the documentary “Unforgivable.”

The documentary details the crisis and its impact on survivors, their families and the missions by an attorney and a priest to make a difference.

The archdiocese last released a list of 22 priests credibly accused of sexual assault in 2004.

That list, however, didn’t name any of the priests.

RELATED: Dallas Diocese releases 31 names of priests credibly accused of sexual abuse: Here are their names

RELATED: Here's a list of every pedophile priest reported by Texas Dioceses

RELATED: Diocese of Corpus Christi releases names of priests 'credibly accused' of sexual abuse

RELATED: 13 clergy named by Diocese of Beaumont as 'credibly accused' of sexual abuse in last 52 years

RELATED: Diocese of Tyler releases names of clergy 'credibly accused' of child sexual abuse

RELATED: List of SA Catholic clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse to be released Thursday

The Associated Press contributed to this story.