LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A vehicle with a body inside was found during the search for a missing woman Sunday in Liberty County.

The identity will have to be confirmed by a medical examiner.

Jennifer Scott-Perkins was last seen on Jan. 2 leaving her Houston home to go visit a friend.

Texas EquuSearch was actively searching near the Trinity River off FM 787 on Sunday when sonar technology picked up a vehicle with a body inside.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office had not yet confirmed whether the vehicle belongs to Scott-Perkins.

