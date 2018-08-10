AUSTIN — After calling off the search for a missing ACL Festival attendee, authorities have positively identified the body found in Lake Austin Monday as the same person.

Just before 1 p.m., someone called 911 after finding the body of a man floating in Lake Austin. Authorities said that man is in his 20s.

Wednesday, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said the body of Christopher White, 25, was found in the water. Search efforts for White were called off for home Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

"It makes sense that it could be based on the location where the body was in proximity to the last known location where this person was, "Travis County Public Information Officer Kristen Dark said Monday. "The fact that he mentioned that he might go to the dock gave us the strong inclination that he might be in the water."

White was reported missing Saturday. He came to town from Minnesota to attend the Austin City Limits Music Festival this past weekend. HIs friends said they last saw him between 5 and 6 a.m. on Saturday after he said he was going to the dock at the rented home in Western Travis County.

Authorities said at this point, no foul is expected to play a role in White's death. The Medical Examiner's Office is set to release the exact cause of death for White.

They said victim services are working with White's family as the medical examiner works to identify the body. Dark said it is too early to tell if foul play is involved.

"This is a terribly tragic situation. No one ever comes to Austin City Limits to have a great time expecting tragedy, and so our hearts go out to them," said Dark.

RELATED:

Travis County officials investigating after ACL Festival-goer reported missing

10 things you missed at weekend 1 of the 2018 ACL Festival

© 2018 KVUE-TV