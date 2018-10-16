BURNET COUNTY, Texas — A body has been found in the water at the Colorado River at about noon Tuesday following "historic" flooding in Central Texas, according to Burnet County officials.

Officials said the body, which has not been identified yet, was found on the east bank of the Colorado River and Lake LBJ between Kingsland and Highland Haven. According to Kimble County Sheriff Hilario Cantu, scientific testing on the body is underway. They believe the body might be Charlotte Moye, who was reported missing during the previous Junction floodings.

People living along the Llano River are currently being evacuated from their homes right now due to this "historic" flooding event.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Llano and Gillespie County until 3:10 p.m. A flash flood warning is in effect for Mason County until 2:10 p.m.

