Blue Bell Ice Cream is releasing a new flavor, Southern Blackberry Cobbler, set to hit stores on Monday.

The company made the announcement on Twitter on Monday morning.

The limited-edition flavor combines creamy ice cream with a blackberry flavor, pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl. The company's website calls it a "seasonal or rotational" flavor.

Ring the dessert bell! Southern Blackberry Cobbler is a creamy ice cream with a luscious blackberry flavor combined with flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl. In stores beginning today! #bluebell #bluebellicecream #icecream #blackberry #cobbler pic.twitter.com/GBgjjpHXw7 — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) June 4, 2018

