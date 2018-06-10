HOUSTON — A series of cold fronts will work their way through Texas over the next few days. One of those fronts will shield Texas from a developing tropical storm and the other will bring in some undeniably chilly air!

Fall is on the way!

Somebody cue the late Don LaFontaine: "This time, it's for real!"

First, a pseudo cold front will work its way through our area on Wednesday. While the temperatures are cold in the panhandle (40s as of this entry), we won't get that chilly -- yet. What that front will do is push developing 'Michael' to the east into Florida. That circulation around the storm will drive in dry air and help to shut our rain chances down by this Thursday and Friday.

Due to the nature of dry air, we may very well see some mid 60s for overnight lows by mid week. Unfortunately, the dry air that is so efficient in cooling down is also very efficient in warming up and we could easily see our temperatures exceed 90° again by late next week.

Now for the 'big' cold front.

While there are some timing differences between the GFS and European models, both show a healthy autumn front swingin' on through by next Saturday morning (GFS) and or Monday morning (European).

Check out the models:

Now I understand why you may be skeptical. You've heard this before. This time though I believe it guys. The reason? It has to happen at some point. Climatology wins eventually and it's getting mighty late in the year. The sun angle is also getting low quickly, too.

Once we get the first strong front of the season, we'll be done (for the most part) with the daily afternoon storms and we'll be in for some really spectacular weather with clear skies, warm afternoons and chilly nights.

It will soon feel like the holidays are upon us. If you don't feel it, then you can drink it as I just discovered last night that Egg Nog is back on the store shelves!

© 2018 KHOU