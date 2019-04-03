Firefighters were left stunned after a church fire in West Virginia when they found a pile of Bibles untouched by the flames.

The Coal City Fire Department was dispatched early Sunday morning to assist with a fire at Freedom Ministries Church in Daniels, WV.

"Picture this, a building so hot that at one point in time, firefighters had to back out," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Despite this, the department said that not a single Bible or cross was harmed by the fire. Photos posts by the department were shared more than 20,000 times.

The department said that no firefighters were hurt.

The church also posted on Facebook following the fire. saying "in the midst of smoke you can see Jesus. He was there with us!"