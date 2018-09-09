U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the El Paso Democrat challenging Republican incumbent Ted Cruz in Texas' U.S. Senate race, will be appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" this week.

A press release from CBS shows O'Rourke is scheduled on Wednesday, September 12 alongside Keira Knightley and Martha Stewart.

Earlier in September, O'Rourke was a guest on "Ellen" after his comments on the NFL kneeling protests went viral. Ellen Degeneres invited O'Rourke onto the show via Twitter on August 22, saying "I would like to meet you."

Early voting in Texas begins Oct. 22 and ends Nov. 2. Election day is Nov. 6.

