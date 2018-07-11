Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke started out with strong numbers Tuesday night, but Republican incumbent Ted Cruz's strong showing in more rural areas of Texas led to a projected victory in his re-election bid.

ABC News and several other national outlets called the race in Cruz's favor shortly after 9 p.m.

As the early voting totals started to roll in just after 7 p.m., O'Rourke held strong leads in Dallas, Travis and Bexar counties, as expected. But he also was in a dead heat with Cruz in conservative Tarrant County, typically a stronghold for Republicans.

Cruz, however, had strong showings in Montgomery County in suburban Houston, along with counties in more rural areas, including Smith County (Tyler) and Lubbock County.

By 9:30 p.m., Cruz's overall lead had grown to 52-47 percent – about 3.2 million votes to O'Rourke's 2.9 million.

Crowd at @tedcruz election watch party now chanting “we want Ted” as several news networks project his win over @BetoORourke @wfaa #WFAAVOTE pic.twitter.com/VcDWzQbMSg — Kevin Reece (@KevinReeceWFAA) November 7, 2018

Huge cheers and a "Cruuuz" chant here in Houston as @FoxNews calls it for him on the screen. #txsen — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) November 7, 2018

Cheers at Sen. Burton (R) watch party, but not for her state seat



Reax is to #TedCruz being projected to keep his U.S. Senate seat. #ElectionDay #wfaavote pic.twitter.com/CtDqV4HGVb — Todd Unger (@ToddWFAA8) November 7, 2018

