Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke started out with strong numbers Tuesday night, but Republican incumbent Ted Cruz's strong showing in more rural areas of Texas led to a projected victory in his re-election bid.
ABC News and several other national outlets called the race in Cruz's favor shortly after 9 p.m.
As the early voting totals started to roll in just after 7 p.m., O'Rourke held strong leads in Dallas, Travis and Bexar counties, as expected. But he also was in a dead heat with Cruz in conservative Tarrant County, typically a stronghold for Republicans.
Cruz, however, had strong showings in Montgomery County in suburban Houston, along with counties in more rural areas, including Smith County (Tyler) and Lubbock County.
By 9:30 p.m., Cruz's overall lead had grown to 52-47 percent – about 3.2 million votes to O'Rourke's 2.9 million.
