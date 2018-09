An 11-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert Monday was found, police said.

The Amber Alert for Katelynn Marie Maldonado was issued around 7 a.m.

Maldonado's mother posted to Facebook that Maldonado had been found safe. Police also confirmed her safety.

Police said Maldonado was with Brittani Ann Bolin, 16, who was last seen driving a tan Kia Sorrento.

Both girls were found safe around 8 a.m., police said.

