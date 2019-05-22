BEAUMONT, Texas — The owner of a Beaumont RV park says she's been sick to her stomach since her property taxes came in the mail a few weeks ago.

Sabrina Gann, owner of East Lucas RV Park, says when she opened the invoice, her heart sank.

"When the park was bought 12 years ago, the property tax was a little less than $3,000," said Gann. "They go up every year, which is understandable.

In 2018, they were $4,700.

This year, they were $25,000.

"They marked it up, the value of the land from $174,000 to $778,000," said Gann.

Gann says nothing has changed on her property, and she's only at 50% capacity.

12News reached out to the Jefferson County Appraisal District.

The chief appraiser said RV parks are popping up everywhere.

She said RV park owners are charging a lot for rent, so now, the property taxes are based on income.

In the past, they used more of a cost approach.

"The adage of Texas doesn't have an income tax, that's really a lie in terms of your commercial folks," said Executive Director of Texas Association of Campground Owners Brian Schaeffer said. "What we would like to see on the commercial side is caps on the appraisals, on the appraisal value, just the way you have on the residential side," he said.

Gann just wants her problem solved.

She doesn't want to see the RV park she's known and loved for 12 years taken away from her.



"It's my baby. It's everything that I have."