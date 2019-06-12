BEAUMONT, Texas — Two people were shot during a fight at a Dollar General store in Beaumont's South End Friday afternoon.

Beaumont Police responded to the call at the store on Highland Avenue at about 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, but said details are limited since witnesses are not currently cooperating with law enforcement.

Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley said the shooting stemmed from a disturbance at the store and their injuries were not life-threatening.

One person had a gun and shot the other two people, Riley said.

A 12News crew on the scene said there were multiple gun casings scattered throughout the parking lot.

