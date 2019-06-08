BEAUMONT, Texas — The mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio have renewed a Beaumont pastor's call for change.

He thinks more needs to be done to intervene in young people's lives before it's too late.

Pastor Kennedy Andrews at Harvest for Lost Souls believes the bloody weekend should be enough to convince city officials to finally build an 'Empowerment Center' in the south end, preferably next to his church.

"It would have everything a person needs, even the preparation of dealing with mental health and of course, Jesus would be all over it," said Andrews.

It would be a multi-million dollar center for prayer, education and for kids to play.

Tina Simpson, a member of Andrews' congregation, suffered from substance abuse and mental health for almost 40 years.

She's worked alongside the church, helping others around the community.

Simpson believes it would be a safe haven for many seeking help.

"We know prayer changes things, but we also know faith without works is dead," said Simpson.

The church will be hosting a community prayer for the families affected by this weekend's mass shootings Tuesday at noon.

You can donate to the empowerment center by going to the church's website.