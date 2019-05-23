BEAUMONT, Texas — This is the final week for Beaumont ISD to operate Fehl-Price Elementary, Jones-Clark Elementary and Smith Middle School.

Charter organizations will take over next school year.

"Responsive Ed will partner with Fehl- Price Elementary and Phelan Leadership Academies will partner with Jones-Clark Elementary and with Smith Middle School," said Assistant Superintendent Dr. Anita Frank.

The two organizations will oversee the day-to-day operations, but Frank says nothing will physically change at the schools.

"What is going to happen on the campuses is going to benefit students, and we'll be able to grow and learn together," she said.

If you are enrolled, it will carry over to next year.

Next year will be the second year for more than 2,000 students at Beaumont United High School.

"Of course, as principal, you're always looking for areas and ways you can improve, so you're never satisfied, but for the students and the professional educators on campus, they have met and exceeded the expectations I had set for them this year," said Beaumont United High School Principal Ron Jackson.

Jackson says he's learned many lessons along the way.

"How really, students can step up to the expectations you set for them, and what the students at Beaumont United High School have demonstrated by letting their character really speak for itself."

He says he's looking forward to next year, and he says they will continue to improve.

"Just continue to add and build in every area, strengthen our instruction in the classroom and continue to strengthen our curriculum."